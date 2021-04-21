Advertisement

Wednesday Web Weather

By Jeff Thompson
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 6:13 PM PDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

An area of low pressure will keep a few showers in the weather picture through Wednesday morning, especially south of Highway 50. After a warmer, drier trend for the rest of the work week, a stronger spring storm is in the weekend forecast. Expect a windy Saturday, with valley rain and mountain snow developing Sunday. Be prepared for travel challenges and keep outdoor plans flexible. -Jeff

