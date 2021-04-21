Wednesday AM Web Weather
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 6:54 AM PDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Breezy north winds spread drier air into the region, temperatures topping off in the upper 60′s this Wednesday. After a cooler day, warmer conditions return Thursday and Friday as 70′s return to the forecast with more typical afternoon breezy conditions. A late season winter-like system will bring strong winds and periods of valley rain and mountain snow this weekend into early next week. Be prepared if you have travel plans.
Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.