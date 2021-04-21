Wednesday AM Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Breezy north winds spread drier air into the region, temperatures topping off in the upper 60′s this Wednesday. After a cooler day, warmer conditions return Thursday and Friday as 70′s return to the forecast with more typical afternoon breezy conditions. A late season winter-like system will bring strong winds and periods of valley rain and mountain snow this weekend into early next week. Be prepared if you have travel plans.

8 day forecast (KOLO)

