Wednesday AM Web Weather

By Mary Jane Belleza
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 6:54 AM PDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Breezy north winds spread drier air into the region, temperatures topping off in the upper 60′s this Wednesday. After a cooler day, warmer conditions return Thursday and Friday as 70′s return to the forecast with more typical afternoon breezy conditions. A late season winter-like system will bring strong winds and periods of valley rain and mountain snow this weekend into early next week. Be prepared if you have travel plans.

8 day forecast
8 day forecast(KOLO)

