WCHD confirms 67 new cases of UK COVID-19 variant

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Health officials confirmed Wednesday 67 new cases of the more contagious UK COVID-19 variant in Washoe County.

This brings the total number of cases of the B.1.1.7 variant to 112.

The health district told KOLO 8 News Now that only 27 of the cases remain active.

The majority of cases are due to spread occurring through private gatherings, in the workplace and with youth sporting events, officials said.

To ensure your test results are sequenced for other variants, schedule a test through the Washoe County Health District or call 775-328-2427.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has more information on all COVID-19 variants. The first COVID-19 variant reported in Washoe County originated in South Africa, B.1.351. There also have been variants of concern from California, which are the B.1.427 and B.1.429.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.