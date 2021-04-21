Wanted El Salvadorian gang member arrested in Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Salvadorian national who was in the United States illegally, and reportedly wanted by authorities in his home country for multiple aggravated felony charges, was arrested April 15 in Nevada.

A group of law enforcement officials led by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) worked together to make the arrest. It is not specified where the arrest was made in the release put out by ICE, but the Churchill County Sheriff’s Office and Fallon Police Department were both involved.

The man who was arrested, Diego Antonio Ayala-Benitez, 24, is a known or suspected member of the transnational criminal street organization known as Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13). According to ICE, he is wanted in El Salvador on gang participation charges related to extortion, purchasing firearms and for involvement in armed robbery.

The Specialized Magistrates Court in San Miguel, El Salvador, issued an arrest warrant for Ayala-Benitez on June 2, 2016.

Ayala-Benitez is a current ICE enforcement priority as both a public safety threat and a recent border security violator. He remains in ICE custody.

Members of the public who have information about foreign fugitives are urged to contact ICE by calling the ICE Tip Line at 1 (866) 347-2423, or internationally at 001-1802-872-6199, or by completing ICE’s online tip form.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.