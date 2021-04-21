Sheriff’s Office looking for truck and trailer stolen from Verdi

VERDI, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the suspect or suspects who stole a pickup truck and flatbed trailer from a Verdi subdivision.

The first theft happened on March 9. The sheriff’s office said a 2018 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup with an attached Grandby pop-up camper was stolen from a driveway.

Two days later, the same victim’s Big Tex flatbed trailer was stolen from a different location in the same subdivision.

The photo below is an actual photo of the stolen truck and camper:

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office said someone stole a pickup truck and camper from a Verdi subdivision. (Washoe County Sheriff's Office)

The photo below is a similar trailer to the one that was stolen:

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office said someone stole a trailer similar to this one from a Verdi subdivision. (Washoe County Sheriff's Office)

Anyone with information on these crimes is asked to contact the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at (775) 328-3320 or Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900. Refer to case #WC21-1039.

A $500 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the suspect(s) wanted in connection with the theft.

