Sheriff’s Office looking for truck and trailer stolen from Verdi
VERDI, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the suspect or suspects who stole a pickup truck and flatbed trailer from a Verdi subdivision.
The first theft happened on March 9. The sheriff’s office said a 2018 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup with an attached Grandby pop-up camper was stolen from a driveway.
Two days later, the same victim’s Big Tex flatbed trailer was stolen from a different location in the same subdivision.
The photo below is an actual photo of the stolen truck and camper:
The photo below is a similar trailer to the one that was stolen:
Anyone with information on these crimes is asked to contact the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at (775) 328-3320 or Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900. Refer to case #WC21-1039.
A $500 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the suspect(s) wanted in connection with the theft.
