Advertisement

Sheriff’s Office looking for truck and trailer stolen from Verdi

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office said someone stole a pickup truck and camper from a Verdi...
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office said someone stole a pickup truck and camper from a Verdi subdivision.(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 12:49 PM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERDI, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the suspect or suspects who stole a pickup truck and flatbed trailer from a Verdi subdivision.

The first theft happened on March 9. The sheriff’s office said a 2018 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup with an attached Grandby pop-up camper was stolen from a driveway.

Two days later, the same victim’s Big Tex flatbed trailer was stolen from a different location in the same subdivision.

The photo below is an actual photo of the stolen truck and camper:

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office said someone stole a pickup truck and camper from a Verdi...
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office said someone stole a pickup truck and camper from a Verdi subdivision.(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)

The photo below is a similar trailer to the one that was stolen:

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office said someone stole a trailer similar to this one from a...
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office said someone stole a trailer similar to this one from a Verdi subdivision.(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)

Anyone with information on these crimes is asked to contact the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at (775) 328-3320 or Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900. Refer to case #WC21-1039.

A $500 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the suspect(s) wanted in connection with the theft.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken...
Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death
Local law enforcement responds to Chauvin guilty verdict
Crews respond to a house fire in Stead on Monday, April 19.
Woman dies following house fire in Stead
Sign inside Junkee Clothing Exchange alerts shoppers to a new policy.
Local demand for security guards on the rise
Reno Police badge
Woman killed at storage unit identified

Latest News

Bishop Manogue sees rise in COVID-19 cases
WCHD confirms 67 new cases of UK COVID-19 variant
Police are asking for the public's help identifying this man seen on surveillance video the...
Reno Police release photos of downtown stabbing suspect
Local woman shares adoption story on abandoned Sun Valley, Red Rock dog.
Local woman shares adoption story on abandoned Sun Valley, Red Rock dog