Registration open for Mason T. Ortiz outdoor youth camp

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - If your teen is going stir-crazy and looking for a reason to get outside, you can sign them up for the Maison T. Ortiz Youth Outdoor Skills Camp.

The camp was started in honor of a local Galena High School student, Maison Ortiz, who tragically lost his life in a snowboarding accident in 2011.

Shortly after Maison’s death, Nevada Bighorns Unlimited, Northern Nevada Chapter of Safari Club International and The Rotary Club of Sparks — the founding sponsors — collaborated with the Ortiz family to organize the youth camp. The Nevada Department of Wildlife joined the collaboration as a strategic partner.

Anyone between the ages of 11 and 14 can register. Campers will learn skills like archery, marksmanship, fishing and wilderness survival. A $25 administration fee is due with registration for campers selected to participate, but scholarships are available.

Instead of a 3 day long camp, this year there will be three single day sessions to allow for more participants. The dates of the camp are July 16, 17 and 18. You can register here until May 9.

