NHP investigating rollover crash in Washoe Valley

WASHOE CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a rollover crash on I-580 in Washoe Valley that sent a man to the hospital. It happened along northbound 580 near the Bellevue Road exit some time before 6 p.m. Tuesday night.

Investigators say the green Bronco that crashed was the only vehicle involved. The driver was taken to Renown with minor to moderate injuries. The cause of the accident is under investigation.

One lane of I-580 north was blocked, backing up traffic for more than hour while crews cleared the road.

