Advertisement

NHP investigating rollover crash in Washoe Valley

NHP investigates a rollover crash on I-580 in Washoe Valley.
NHP investigates a rollover crash on I-580 in Washoe Valley.(KOLO/Dan Pyke)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 8:41 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHOE CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a rollover crash on I-580 in Washoe Valley that sent a man to the hospital. It happened along northbound 580 near the Bellevue Road exit some time before 6 p.m. Tuesday night.

Investigators say the green Bronco that crashed was the only vehicle involved. The driver was taken to Renown with minor to moderate injuries. The cause of the accident is under investigation.

One lane of I-580 north was blocked, backing up traffic for more than hour while crews cleared the road.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reno Police badge
Woman killed at storage unit identified
In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken...
Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death
A COVID vaccination card.
Vaccination card do’s and don’ts
Crews respond to a house fire in Stead on Monday, April 19.
Woman dies following house fire in Stead
Sign inside Junkee Clothing Exchange alerts shoppers to a new policy.
Local demand for security guards on the rise

Latest News

lifeguard
Sparks and Reno hiring part-time workers ahead of summer
Nevada COVID-19 coronavirus graphic by The Associated Press.
QUAD-County COVID-19 Update: 1 death, 27 new cases, 13 recoveries
In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken...
Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death
The alleged suspect in a string of vehicle burglaries in the Hot Springs Road area.
Carson City deputies looking for car burglary suspect