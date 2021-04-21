Nevada mask mandate will stay in effect

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Health Response says the state’s mask mandate will remain in effect.

In a bulletin released Wednesday, April 21, 2021, the state said, “Masks continue to be an important tool we have in combating the virus and Nevadans should continue to wear them when they are interacting with people from outside their households.” The statement also said the mask mandate “will remain in place as we transition to local authority.”

KOLO 8 News Now viewers have asked about the mask mandate, in light of a study connected to Stanford University researcher BaruchVainshelboim that details physiological and psychological side effects of wearing masks.

The study compared the effectiveness of surgical masks, N95 respirators and non-medical masks. In the study conclusion, the author wrote, “The data suggest that both medical and non-medical facemasks are ineffective to block human-to-human transmission of viral and infectious disease such as SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19, supporting against the usage of facemasks. Wearing facemasks has been demonstrated to have substantial adverse physiological and psychological effects.”

The listed side effects of mask usage were found to include, “hypoxia, hypercapnia, shortness of breath, increased acidity and toxicity, activation of fear and stress response, rise in stress hormones, immunosuppression, fatigue, headaches, decline in cognitive performance, predisposition for viral and infectious illnesses, chronic stress, anxiety and depression.”

KOLO 8 News Now asked Nevada COVID-19 Response Director Caleb Cage about the research. Cage responded, “We’re aware of a number of studies over time and we’re continuing to evaluate what the best mitigation measures are. Our public health professionals here in the state are advising that we keep the mask mandate in place because it is a critical tool to reopen safely and responsibly.”

