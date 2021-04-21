Advertisement

Man rescued after driving SUV off cliff

By KGTV Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 12:10 PM PDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARLSBAD, Calif. (KGTV) - A man was rescued after driving his SUV over a cliff and into the ocean in Southern California.

Officials say the man drove through a guardrail and fence, falling onto South Carlsbad State Beach, where the car ended up on its side in the water.

A retired Marine pulled the driver out of the vehicle, according to officials. Rescue crews arrived and placed the man on a stretcher before taking him up the cliff.

He was taken to a hospital, where he reportedly was awake. Details on the injuries he suffered are unavailable, however officials said they expect him to survive.

The SUV was pulled from the beach and towed Tuesday night, and the cause of the crash is still being investigated.

Copyright 2021 KGTB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken...
Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death
Local law enforcement responds to Chauvin guilty verdict
Crews respond to a house fire in Stead on Monday, April 19.
Woman dies following house fire in Stead
Sign inside Junkee Clothing Exchange alerts shoppers to a new policy.
Local demand for security guards on the rise
Reno Police badge
Woman killed at storage unit identified

Latest News

Police investigate a shooting at a Pennsylvania convenience store.
Man pumping gas at convenience store killed, shooter dead
Officials credit an employee at a Pa. convenience store who ushered customers inside and called...
Employee protected others during shooting at Pa. convenience store
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office said someone stole a pickup truck and camper from a Verdi...
Sheriff’s Office looking for truck and trailer stolen from Verdi
FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden signs an executive order on...
Biden aims for momentum as US returns to climate fight
Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks about a jury's verdict in the case against former...
Garland announces sweeping police probe after Floyd case verdict