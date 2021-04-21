Local woman shares adoption story on abandoned Sun Valley, Red Rock dog.

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s a happy tale for nearly 40 dogs after getting abandoned in the Sun Valley and Red Rock area early April. The dogs have found their forever homes. Daniela Swaney wasn’t looking to adopt a dog at all, she already has a dog and cat at home, but when she heard about Buddy she wanted to take him home.

The one-year-old Chihuahua mix is just 1 out of 43 dogs that were abandoned. Swaney said, “I saw the story on Channel 8, you know with you guys.” She continued, “It was just really sad, I couldn’t believe this was happening here.”

The Nevada Humane Society (NHS) took 37 out of the 43 dogs and the rest went to local rescue groups. NHS CEO Greg Hall said, “We just jumped right into action and started thinking about the positive outcomes of placing all of these animals with forever homes.”

The last of the shelter’s pack was adopted over the weekend to families like Buddy’s. Swaney said, “He sleeps with the cat. They are buddies. Actually the other two (dog) are fine, they play and run all over the yard.”

Despite the warm welcome, Buddy needs time to adjust to people. “They say he’s never been socialized. But he’s going to be ok, he is really, really scared.”

She added, “I have to put my hands behind my back, then he will come to you.” While Buddy is still adjusting to his new home, the Washoe County Regional Animal Services (WCRAS) said the person or people responsible are still out there.

Robert Wooster said, “We received a number of tips and we checked out every single one of them, but so far we have not been able to locate anyone who has been associated with it, but we have followed up with every tip that has been given.”

If you know anything about the abandoned dogs you can call WCRAS.

WCRAS is concerned there could be more animals being hoarded and living in unsanitary conditions.

If you are feeling overwhelmed with your pets you can also call WCRAS, it will have resources and groups available.

WCRAS: (775) 353-8900.

