Local reaction to guilty verdicts in Chauvin trial

Chauvin verdict: Local experts on jury’s decision, what comes next
By Kelsey Marier
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 9:56 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reaction continues to pour in regardings Tuesday’s verdicts in the Derek Chauvin trial for the death of George Floyd.

“Today gave me just a glimpse of hope.”

KaPreace Young, President of the Northern Nevada Black Cultural Awareness Society

A sigh of relief for many across the world, including KaPreace Young, President of the Northern Nevada Black Cultural Awareness Society.

“As the mother of a black son, this trial definitely hit home a lot more than others,” Young said, “His life was taken and there’s no coming back from that.”

Young said the guilty verdicts against former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin are just one step in the right direction for equality.

Young added, “There’s still work that needs to be done with people who have power. There has to be some reform done around the interactions that police officers have with people in marginalized communities.”

Many local law enforcement agencies and state leaders have responded to the verdicts, including the Reno Police Department, Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, Governor Steve Sisolak, U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto, and more.

“As Nevada’s top law enforcement officer, my duty will always lie on the side of accountability and justice,” Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford said, “Mr. Floyd’s life mattered, just as every innocent life taken at the hands of law enforcement does.”

Young said in order for change to happen, it’s up to all of us to work together.

“Take a stand. Your voice has power, no matter how young or how old you are.”

KaPreace Young, President of the Northern Nevada Black Cultural Awareness Society

It will be another eight weeks before Chauvin is sentenced.

