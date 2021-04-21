Funeral expenses for COVID patients now being reimbursed by FEMA

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Patients fought hard to beat the disease COVID. Sometimes is wasn’t enough, and they succumbed to the disease.

Until now planning a funeral, or memorial service, or get together, was out of the question because of social distancing.

Still expenses were incurred, and now with the help of the “American Recovery Plan” they can be reimbursed.

“FEMA has funeral assistance for those who have lost loved ones to COVID 19, and who incurred funeral or cemetery expenses after January 20, 2020,” says Rick Noel, Walton’s Funeral & Cremation Owner. “If those elements are in effect then they can be reimbursed up to $9,000,” he says.

Noel says the FEMA reimbursement plan only went into effect April 12, not many people know about it.

It can be used in many ways for funerals in the future of course. But families can also take advantage of the program for funeral expenses from January 20, 2020 and beyond.

Noel says past expenses can be reimbursed. But now families may want a memorial service or gathering for the decreased love one. It is possible with social distancing and crowd sizing restrictions being loosened. Those new expenses can be reimbursed as well.

But FEMA is going to need paperwork.

“They have to say the person died of COVID 19,” says Noel. “They have to have a statement from the funeral home or cemetery which shows the expense has occurred. And then receipts showing they paid it themselves,” he says.

For families who have lost more than one loved one to COVID, the money is capped at $35,000. And FEMA will only accept one application per deceased person.

These benefits have made it possible to afford to pay tribute to a loved one who has died of COVID. Noel says it’s important to remember it’s an open benefit now, check out what is available as we don’t know when it will end.

FEMA 1 844-684-6333 TYY 1 800-462-7585

waltonsfuneralhomes.com

