Carson City deputies looking for car burglary suspect

The alleged suspect in a string of vehicle burglaries in the Hot Springs Road area.(Carson City Sheriff's Office)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 6:24 PM PDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is investigating a series of vehicle burglaries over the past few weeks in the Hot Springs Road area. According to sheriff’s office officials, the burglaries started around the end of March. Deputies say items were taken from vehicles after having their windows smashed.

Video surveillance taken along Hot Springs Road on March 27, shows a suspect who allegedly broke the window of a car and stole a backpack containing construction tools. The suspect was seen wearing a gray jacket with black sleeves, black face mask, gray beanie, black pants and gloves.

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is reminding the public to not leave items of value inside their vehicles.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Carson City Sheriff’s Office, Investigation Division at (775) 283-7852 or (775) 283-7815.

