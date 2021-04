RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Bishop Manogue High School is putting a hold on all on-campus activities following a rise in COVID-19 cases at the school.

A school spokesperson says they are up to nearly 30 cases.

A virtual learning schedule will be in place through the week of April 26.

Sports and other extracurricular activities may resume Friday, April 30.

