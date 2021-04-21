Advertisement

Arrest after two-month investigation in Fallon

Jillian Jean Sasser,
Jillian Jean Sasser,(Churchill Canty Sheriff's Office)
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 3:58 PM PDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
FALLON, Nev. (KOLO) -A two-month-long investigation led to the arrest April 16 in Fallon of a woman for having almost an ounce of methamphetamine plus prescription medications, fentanyl patches and a gun, the Nevada Department of Public Safety reported.

The North Central Narcotic Task Force and the Fallon Police Department arrested Jillian Jean Sasser, 31, on charges that included drug sales and an ex-felon in possession of a firearm. She remained in the Churchill County jail on Wednesday.

The arrest came after the task force served a search warrant in the Serpa Place area of north Fallon.

The NCNTF is comprised of investigators from the Nevada Department of Public Safety-Investigation Division, Fallon Police Department and the Churchill County Sheriff’s Office.

