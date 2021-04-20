Woman dies following house fire in Stead

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A woman who died following a house fire in Stead has been identified as 47-year-old Darci Johnson of Reno.

The fire was reported at 2 p.m. Monday, April 19, 2021 on Mariner Cove Drive.

Crews with the Reno Fire Department and Truckee Meadows Fire responded.

Officials said the fire started on the second floor in a bedroom closet. The woman was found upstairs. She was the only one in the house at the time of the fire.

Johnson was taken to Renown Medical for treatment and died shortly after arriving. The cause and manner of death will be determined following an autopsy.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.