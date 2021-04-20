Vaccination card do’s and don’ts

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s a 2021 rite-of-passage. You’ve waited for your turn and gotten your first shot.

It’s like joining a club or a tribe. Friends ask, ‘Did you get the Pfizer or the Moderna?’ or ‘are you one-and-done with the Johnson and Johnson?’.

Finally as safe as modern medical science can make you, it’s worth an announcement. Some have posted their cards on social media. That’s not recommended.

“Yeah, we understand it is an exciting moment to get the vaccine, especially if you’ve been waiting for months to get it,” says Washoe County Health District spokesman Scott Oxarart. “There are people that blur out some of the important information such as your date of birth, but we would suggest avoiding any type of public placement of that card.”

There’s personal information on that card, stuff you may not want to share with the whole world, but this otherwise unimpressive card is important.

It’s a good idea, though not crucial, that you have it with you when you show up for your second shot. Treat it like you would other important documents. Make a copy--a hard copy--or take a photo and keep the original with other important documents.

There’s no reason to carry it around with you, and if vaccination passports become a thing, it’s likely it will be something more substantial than a simple card.

Finally, to protect it you may be tempted to have it laminated. Some office supply stores are doing it for free, but Oxarart says you might want to hold off.

“If we get a booster in six months or a year, will we still use that card to show you got a booster or will you get a new one? Those are answers we’re still waiting on,” he added.

It will be hard to record that booster shot on something that’s laminated, but if you’ve already done so, or torn it or lost it, it’s not the end of the world. The agency that gave it to you has a record. You can get another.

