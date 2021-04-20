Unique fundraiser for Washoe County Sheriff’s K9 Unit

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - K9 Jett and his partner Deputy Jason Grulli have been working together

The Czech Sheppard has two jobs.

One is to be an ambassador for the K9 Unit for the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office.

“They have to be a certain temperament,” says Deputy Grulli. “To fit into our team, and be able to be social. To be around our community and get out and meet people. Because we know people enjoy that. And that’s apart of community policing,” he says.

Here at the Lazy 5 Park, Jett looks like any family dog--taking affection from kids he’s just met. This could go on for hours of course.

But when it comes time to work, Jett is all business. Deputy Grulli plants drugs in the park for Jett to find. It’s one of his many function as a K-9, and it takes no time for him to signal where the narcotics are located.

His reward is a simple play toy.

Demonstrations and public outings like this have been far and few between over nearly the last two years because of COVID.

But the animal’s needs to replace worn out equipment or receive up-to-date equipment does not stop.

To help raise money, Washoe County K9 Partners, the fundraising side of the program, is selling mugs which feature the picture, paw print and vital stats of a featured K9 from the Sheriff’s Office.

“The community wants to know the specifics on these dogs,” says Diana Lee, with Washoe County K9 Partners. “They may not know the handlers very well. But they do know the dogs. And they want to know everything about them. What kind of dog they are. How old they are. And we have the original of their pawprint. They have all actually been paw printed and they are on the cups this year,” she says.

There are a total of 7 dogs with the Sheriff’s Office, which means the mugs will change monthly until October.

At which point all seven mugs will be available at one time, just in time for Christmas.

