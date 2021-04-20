Advertisement

Tuesday AM Web Weather

By Mary Jane Belleza
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 6:40 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Low pressure drops into the region today and Wednesday bringing cooler temperatures, increased winds, and chances for showers. A few thunderstorms are also possible near the Sierra and northeast California along with some blowing dust across western Nevada. Expect typical wind impacts for high profile vehicles and fire danger concerns for southern mineral and mono counties. Drier and warmer conditions return Thursday and Friday before another potential wet storm drops in this weekend and into the early part of next week.

8 Day Forecast
8 Day Forecast(KOLO)

