Advertisement

The Road Ahead with RTC: Positions Open on RTC’s Transportation Advisory Committee

(RTC)
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 10:10 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPONSORED: The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County is seeking community members to join its Citizens Multimodal Advisory Committee (CMAC). The RTC is looking for people who have a vested interest in improving transportation for everyone in our community. If you’re a transit passenger, bicyclist, pedestrian, RTC ACCESS user, or just have great ideas to improve transportation, you are encouraged to apply here. Meetings are held the first Wednesday of the month from 5:30 - 7 p.m.

The RTC is committed to being open and transparent with the public to support the regional transportation planning process. As part of that process, the RTC is always looking for ways to involve the public throughout the development of any document, project, plan, or policy.

The RTC has an extensive community-outreach process and strives to understand the region’s diverse and complex transportation needs through a people-based approach. Effective transportation planning requires involvement from community stakeholders. Collaboration with the public allows for innovative ideas to emerge that address complex transportation issues. It also helps RTC develop strong community support during its outreach process.

Application here.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reno Police badge
Woman killed at storage unit identified
A COVID vaccination card.
Vaccination card do’s and don’ts
Regional Information Center
Washoe County says there are vaccine appointments available
Joseph Heiligenthaler
WCSO: Missing man located, in fair condition
Regional Information Center
Washoe County COVID-19 Update: 148 new cases, 120 recoveries and 1 new death

Latest News

Dixie Valley Road, State Route 121, Churchill County, Nevada
From paved to gravel, a rural road stirs debate
U.S. 95 to close between Fallon and Schurz for reconstruction
RTC 2050 Plan
RTC 2050
RTC and Uber logos
RTC and Uber team up for free rides to COVID-19 vaccine appointments