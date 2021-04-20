The Road Ahead with RTC: Positions Open on RTC’s Transportation Advisory Committee

SPONSORED: The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County is seeking community members to join its Citizens Multimodal Advisory Committee (CMAC). The RTC is looking for people who have a vested interest in improving transportation for everyone in our community. If you’re a transit passenger, bicyclist, pedestrian, RTC ACCESS user, or just have great ideas to improve transportation, you are encouraged to apply here. Meetings are held the first Wednesday of the month from 5:30 - 7 p.m.

The RTC is committed to being open and transparent with the public to support the regional transportation planning process. As part of that process, the RTC is always looking for ways to involve the public throughout the development of any document, project, plan, or policy.

The RTC has an extensive community-outreach process and strives to understand the region’s diverse and complex transportation needs through a people-based approach. Effective transportation planning requires involvement from community stakeholders. Collaboration with the public allows for innovative ideas to emerge that address complex transportation issues. It also helps RTC develop strong community support during its outreach process.

