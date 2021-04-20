Nevada one step closer to goal for 100 percent reopening

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada is one step closer to reopening to 100 percent by June 1.

On Tuesday, Governor Steve Sisolak signed an Emergency Directive solidifying capacity changes in the state and the termination of social distancing requirements by May 1.

Those changes are outlined in the Emergency Directive as follows:

Transition of authority from the state to counties to impose social distancing measures no earlier than May 1;

Clarifying updates on the submission and approval process for large gathering and events;

Transition of authority over mitigation measures within schools from the state to county school districts, charter school sponsors, private school leaders effective May 1;

The Nevada Gaming Control Board will have authority over mitigation measures for gaming areas effective May 1;

All remaining state mitigation measures, with the exception of the mask mandate, will terminate effective June 1. Following June 1, if counties would like to amend their Local Plans, they will no longer be required to go through the approval process outlined in Directive 041.

The governor announced the goal to reopen at 100 percent back on April 13.

Counties have been working with the COVID-19 Mitigation and Management Task Force to finalize plans for the transition of COVID-19 mitigation measures to local authority, the governor’s office said.

In a press release, the governor’s office outlined the following:

All counties will be able to set their own mitigation measures, including restrictions on businesses and public activities, by approving their COVID-19 Local Mitigation and Enforcement Plan as set forth in Directive 041. Local Plans may be in effect no earlier than May 1. If any provision of a Local Plan adopted by a county conflicts with a required Statewide Mitigation Measure that provision is void.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.