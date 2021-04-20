Motorcyclist injured after rear-ending bus

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A motorcyclist suffered minor injuries in a crash in Sparks Tuesday morning. Police say the motorcycle rear-ended a bus just before 7:00 a.m. on Rock Boulevard just north of Glendale Avenue.

Officers said the motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with what appeared to be minor injuries. Nobody else was hurt in the crash.

Southbound Rock Boulevard was closed while responders worked to clear the scene.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.