Motorcyclist injured after rear-ending bus

A motorcyclist was injured after rear-ending a bus on Rock Boulevard in Sparks, Nev. on April...
A motorcyclist was injured after rear-ending a bus on Rock Boulevard in Sparks, Nev. on April 20, 2021.(KOLO)
By Mike Watson
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 7:53 AM PDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A motorcyclist suffered minor injuries in a crash in Sparks Tuesday morning. Police say the motorcycle rear-ended a bus just before 7:00 a.m. on Rock Boulevard just north of Glendale Avenue.

Officers said the motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with what appeared to be minor injuries. Nobody else was hurt in the crash.

Southbound Rock Boulevard was closed while responders worked to clear the scene.

