Carson City Library getting roof repaired

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - On Monday, a reroofing project kicked off at the Carson City Library. The construction is expected to last up to 3 weeks and staff members say there should be only minimal disruption to services.

It’s anticipated that the driveway near the book drop-off station may be blocked occasionally to allow for equipment and personnel. Equipment will be parked in the front parking lot as the work progresses.

Library visitors are encouraged to visit Facebook and Twitter for updates.

