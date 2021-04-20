Advertisement

Carson City Library getting roof repaired

The Carson City Library will be undergoing roof repairs.
The Carson City Library will be undergoing roof repairs.(Carson City Library)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 6:21 PM PDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - On Monday, a reroofing project kicked off at the Carson City Library. The construction is expected to last up to 3 weeks and staff members say there should be only minimal disruption to services.

It’s anticipated that the driveway near the book drop-off station may be blocked occasionally to allow for equipment and personnel. Equipment will be parked in the front parking lot as the work progresses.

Library visitors are encouraged to visit Facebook and Twitter for updates.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Heiligenthaler
WCSO: Missing man located, in fair condition
Reno Police badge
Woman killed at storage unit identified
New apartment development raises concerns for residents
New Downtown apartment development raises concerns for residents
Confusion between NIAA, California guidelines poses bigger question
Truckee football avoids sanctions by not playing Saturday
Police say 41-year-old Stephen Broderick, a former sheriff's deputy, is suspected in the...
Police: Suspect on the run in fatal shooting of 3 in Texas

Latest News

Carson City motel given one month to make repairs
Carson City motel given one month to make repairs
In this Oct. 8, 2019 photo, a customer makes a sports bet at the DraftKings sports book at...
NFL inks sports bet deals with Caesars, FanDuel, DraftKings
On April 12, 2021, a planned health and safety inspection was conducted at the Royal Inn, also...
Carson City motel given one month to make repairs
Eliminating capacity requirements could help businesses like Huntsman Tavern
Eliminating capacity requirements could help businesses like Huntsman Tavern