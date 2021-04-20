Board of County Commissioners to review COVID-19 mitigation plan

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Board of County Commissioners are revisiting a plan to ease COVID-19 restrictions Tuesday morning. The plan would be used when the state starts returning control to local governments May 1.

Commissioners could look at different plans. According to the agenda, there is one plan update and endorsed by all entities required and another plan that was recommended by the Board two weeks ago.

Last week Governor Steve Sisolak announced he will drop the social distancing mandate on May 1 and capacity limitations statewide on June 1.

The county anticipates the local authority plan to take effect until the end of May.

Commissioners and the State COVID Task Force must approve the plan.

Today’s meeting is at 10 a.m.

To view it you can click here.

