Advertisement

Board of County Commissioners to review COVID-19 mitigation plan

The Board of County Commissioners could consider a plan Tuesday. The plan would take effect May...
The Board of County Commissioners could consider a plan Tuesday. The plan would take effect May 1.(KOLO)
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 5:36 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Board of County Commissioners are revisiting a plan to ease COVID-19 restrictions Tuesday morning. The plan would be used when the state starts returning control to local governments May 1.

Commissioners could look at different plans. According to the agenda, there is one plan update and endorsed by all entities required and another plan that was recommended by the Board two weeks ago.

Last week Governor Steve Sisolak announced he will drop the social distancing mandate on May 1 and capacity limitations statewide on June 1.

The county anticipates the local authority plan to take effect until the end of May.

Commissioners and the State COVID Task Force must approve the plan.

Today’s meeting is at 10 a.m.

To view it you can click here.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reno Police badge
Woman killed at storage unit identified
Regional Information Center
Washoe County says there are vaccine appointments available
Joseph Heiligenthaler
WCSO: Missing man located, in fair condition
A COVID vaccination card.
Vaccination card do’s and don’ts
Regional Information Center
Washoe County COVID-19 Update: 148 new cases, 120 recoveries and 1 new death

Latest News

Vaccination Passport
BBB warns of scams regarding COVID-19 vaccine passports
Annual Washoe County prescription drug roundup returns
Nevada COVID-19 coronavirus graphic by The Associated Press.
QUAD-County COVID-19 Update: 2 deaths, 25 new cases, 17 recoveries
A COVID vaccination card.
Vaccination card do’s and don’ts