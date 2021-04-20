Annual Washoe County prescription drug roundup returns

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Local and federal agencies are teaming up for the 12th annual Prescription Drug Round Up event in Washoe County. This year’s collection event will take place on Saturday, April 24 at a variety of locations around Reno and Sparks.

According to the Reno Police Department, the Round Ups in Washoe County have collected over 2.3 million prescription pills from community members, and safely disposed of them since the first event in 2009. Over 300,000 of those pills were types that are commonly diverted and abused, such as opioids, benzodiazepines and stimulants.

The Prescription Drug Round Up event seeks to help deal with the issue of opioid addiction by reducing the available supply of excess prescription drugs that could be diverted, while also raising awareness in the community about this epidemic.

Medications – including household prescription and over the counter pills and liquids – can be dropped off at the Round Up event with no questions asked. People are asked to bring medications in their original containers if possible, and may mark out the patient’s name from the label if they wish.

Round Up Locations Saturday – April 24, 2021 10:00am – 2:00pm:

1. Elk’s Club – 597 Kumle Lane, Reno

2. Smith’s – 750 South Meadows Parkway, Reno

3. Reno/Sparks Indian Colony Human Services – 405 Golden Lane, Reno

4. Smith’s – 1255 Baring Boulevard, Sparks

5. Raley’s – 18144 Wedge Parkway, Reno

6. Smith’s – 175 Lemmon Drive, Reno

7. Raley’s – 930 Tahoe Boulevard

Law enforcement officials say there are other ways to help prevent prescription medication abuse. For example, medications should be kept in a secure, locked location so that they cannot be accessed by anyone other than the patient they are prescribed to. Sharing or selling of prescription medications not only extremely dangerous, it is also illegal.

For those not able to make it to the Round Up event, permanent prescription drug drop boxes are available at local police departments, as well as some local pharmacies. Law enforcement would like to remind the community that these drop boxes only accept pills; they do not accept liquids or needles. For information about how to dispose of needles, contact Northern Nevada HOPES at (775) 786-4673.

The drug drop boxes are available during regular business hours at the following locations:

· Reno Police Department – 455 E. 2nd Street, Reno

· Sparks Police Department – 1701 East Prater Way, Sparks

· Washoe County Sheriff’s Office – 911 Parr Blvd., Reno

· University of Nevada Reno Police Department – 1664 N. Virginia Street, Bldg. 82, Reno

More information on the proper disposal of unused or unwanted prescription drugs can be found here. If you have any questions regarding the Round Up event or the drop boxes, you are asked to call Peter Beagen, Prevention & Education Coordinator for the Reno Police Department at (775) 657-4797.

