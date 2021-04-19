Advertisement

WWII plane goes down in front of beachgoers during Florida air show

By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 8:46 AM PDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
COCOA BEACH, Fla. (CNN) – A World War II plane makes an emergency landing during the Cocoa Beach Air Show over the weekend.

A mechanical issue forced the pilot to ditch the vintage aircraft just offshore in front of a crowd of beachgoers on Saturday.

Rescue personnel were immediately on the scene, according to event organizers, and the pilot is OK.

Federal Aviation Officials said the pilot was the only one in the aircraft when it went down.

The FAA is investigating the incident along with the National Transportation Safety Board.

