Washoe County says there are vaccine appointments available

Regional Information Center
By Stanton Tang
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 12:08 PM PDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County says it has 8,000 appointments available for COVID vaccinations, and is encouraging everyone to get vaccinated.

The County is using a new scheduling software to make it easier to schedule vaccinations.

Click here to schedule a COVID vaccination in Washoe County

The County is now concerned about people who have received their first vaccine, but have not returned for their second shot.

James English with the Washoe County Health District says there are about 2,000 people who have not received their second dose. “We are also working on a plan right now to reach out to those individuals who have not returned to the Washoe County Health District to get a second dose. It’s really important that everyone complete their vaccination series”

Renown is also seeing a increase in the number of no-shows for vaccine appointments. Previously, the no-show rate was 1/2 percent, but that has increased to between 3% to 6% depending on the day.

Overall, 42.09% of Nevadans over the age of 16 have gotten at least one shot, according to the Nevada COVID website https://nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/. Washoe County has vaccinated 45.51% of eligible residents with at least one shot.

English says, there is strong interest from younger people, “I’m extremely pleased with the sheer number of 16 and 17 year olds also coming through our pod, as that’s a large demographic out there that will help with our numbers.”

Vaccinations administered for Nevadans 16 and older, as of 4/19/21:

1st DoseCompleted Vaccinations
Statewide42.09%28.06%
Washoe County45.51%28.40%
Clark County42.48%28.52%
Carson City48.04%30.43%
Churchill County34.06%25.24%
Douglas County43.94%30.66%
Elko County24.18%18.50%
Esmeralda County26.64%16.50%
Eureka County23.13%20.32%
Humboldt County34.35%27.63%
Lander County28.18%22.84%
Lincoln County27.27%24.17%
Lyon County35.09%23.22%
Mineral County39.21%34.72%
Nye County30.18%21.09%
Pershing County22.23%14.17%
Storey County12.60%8.37%
White Pine County35.67%29.53%

