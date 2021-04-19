Washoe County says there are vaccine appointments available

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County says it has 8,000 appointments available for COVID vaccinations, and is encouraging everyone to get vaccinated.

The County is using a new scheduling software to make it easier to schedule vaccinations.

The County is now concerned about people who have received their first vaccine, but have not returned for their second shot.

James English with the Washoe County Health District says there are about 2,000 people who have not received their second dose. “We are also working on a plan right now to reach out to those individuals who have not returned to the Washoe County Health District to get a second dose. It’s really important that everyone complete their vaccination series”

Renown is also seeing a increase in the number of no-shows for vaccine appointments. Previously, the no-show rate was 1/2 percent, but that has increased to between 3% to 6% depending on the day.

Overall, 42.09% of Nevadans over the age of 16 have gotten at least one shot, according to the Nevada COVID website https://nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/. Washoe County has vaccinated 45.51% of eligible residents with at least one shot.

English says, there is strong interest from younger people, “I’m extremely pleased with the sheer number of 16 and 17 year olds also coming through our pod, as that’s a large demographic out there that will help with our numbers.”

Vaccinations administered for Nevadans 16 and older, as of 4/19/21:

1st Dose Completed Vaccinations Statewide 42.09% 28.06% Washoe County 45.51% 28.40% Clark County 42.48% 28.52% Carson City 48.04% 30.43% Churchill County 34.06% 25.24% Douglas County 43.94% 30.66% Elko County 24.18% 18.50% Esmeralda County 26.64% 16.50% Eureka County 23.13% 20.32% Humboldt County 34.35% 27.63% Lander County 28.18% 22.84% Lincoln County 27.27% 24.17% Lyon County 35.09% 23.22% Mineral County 39.21% 34.72% Nye County 30.18% 21.09% Pershing County 22.23% 14.17% Storey County 12.60% 8.37% White Pine County 35.67% 29.53%

The @RenoFireDept has appointments available for a COVID-19 vaccine clinic (Moderna vaccine) happening Tuesday, April 20, for ages 18 & up.



Where: Bonanza Casino (4720 N Virginia St)

When: Tuesday, April 20

Time: 9 a.m-2:30 p.m.



Sign up at: https://t.co/j8JemIPLea https://t.co/LZWmWGKdLq — City of Reno (@CityofReno) April 19, 2021

