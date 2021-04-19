Advertisement

Washoe County: Fentanyl deaths doubled in last year

Washoe County reports that Fentanyl deaths have more than doubled in the last year.
Washoe County reports that Fentanyl deaths have more than doubled in the last year.(WJRT)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 9:49 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County is reporting that the number of Fentanyl related deaths has more than doubled in the last year.

In 2016, the County reported just seven Fentanyl related deaths. In 2020, the County reported 55 deaths, and that number may increase as other deaths are investigated.

The Washoe County Human Services Agency, Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office, Washoe County Health District, Nevada Department of Health and Human Services, Nevada Department of Public health, Nevada State Opioid Response, and the University of Nevada are all now cooperating on a county-wide campaign to raise awareness about Fentanyl abuse.

The signs of a Fentanyl overdose can include:

  • A person’s lips immediately turning blue.
  • Gurgling sounds with breathing.
  • An uncommon onset of snoring or more pronounced than usual.
  • Foaming at the mouth or nose.
  • Confusion or strange behavior before the person becomes unresponsive.

Victims could be purchasing an illegal narcotic for recreational drug use, not knowing that it is laced with Fentanyl. The drug Naloxone can save the life of an opioid overdose victim, if it is available nearby.

Fentanyl-related deaths in Washoe County for the last 5 years, per Washoe County:

2016 - 7

2017 - 21

2018 - 10

2019 - 25

2020 - 55 (2020 numbers are preliminary and may increase)

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Heiligenthaler
WCSO: Missing man located, in fair condition
New apartment development raises concerns for residents
New Downtown apartment development raises concerns for residents
Confusion between NIAA, California guidelines poses bigger question
Truckee football avoids sanctions by not playing Saturday
Police say 41-year-old Stephen Broderick, a former sheriff's deputy, is suspected in the...
Police: Suspect on the run in fatal shooting of 3 in Texas
In this July 28, 2014, file photo, lightning strikes over Lake Mead near Hoover Dam that...
US West prepares for possible 1st water shortage declaration

Latest News

Douglas County logo
Douglas County commissioners draft reopening plan
Nevada COVID-19 coronavirus graphic by The Associated Press.
QUAD-County COVID-19 Update: 15 new cases, 15 recoveries
Regional Information Center
Washoe County COVID-19 Update: 47 new cases, 80 recoveries
AB 177 Requires Prescriptions In Other Languages
AB 177 requires prescriptions in other languages