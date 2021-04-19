Washoe County: Fentanyl deaths doubled in last year

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County is reporting that the number of Fentanyl related deaths has more than doubled in the last year.

In 2016, the County reported just seven Fentanyl related deaths. In 2020, the County reported 55 deaths, and that number may increase as other deaths are investigated.

The Washoe County Human Services Agency, Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office, Washoe County Health District, Nevada Department of Health and Human Services, Nevada Department of Public health, Nevada State Opioid Response, and the University of Nevada are all now cooperating on a county-wide campaign to raise awareness about Fentanyl abuse.

The signs of a Fentanyl overdose can include:

A person’s lips immediately turning blue.

Gurgling sounds with breathing.

An uncommon onset of snoring or more pronounced than usual.

Foaming at the mouth or nose.

Confusion or strange behavior before the person becomes unresponsive.

Victims could be purchasing an illegal narcotic for recreational drug use, not knowing that it is laced with Fentanyl. The drug Naloxone can save the life of an opioid overdose victim, if it is available nearby.

Fentanyl-related deaths in Washoe County for the last 5 years, per Washoe County:

2016 - 7

2017 - 21

2018 - 10

2019 - 25

2020 - 55 (2020 numbers are preliminary and may increase)

