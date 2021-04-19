Advertisement

Monday AM Web Weather

By Mary Jane Belleza
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 5:58 AM PDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Dry and warm spring conditions continue today, Reno seeing a high of 78 degrees. A low pressure system will then drop into the area Tuesday and Wednesday bringing much cooler temperatures, increased winds and chances for showers. A few thunderstorms are also possible. Temperatures will drop back down into the 60′s with a few dry days before the weekend.

8 day forecast
8 day forecast(KOLO)

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Heiligenthaler
WCSO: Missing man located, in fair condition
New apartment development raises concerns for residents
New Downtown apartment development raises concerns for residents
Confusion between NIAA, California guidelines poses bigger question
Truckee football avoids sanctions by not playing Saturday
Police say 41-year-old Stephen Broderick, a former sheriff's deputy, is suspected in the...
Police: Suspect on the run in fatal shooting of 3 in Texas
In this July 28, 2014, file photo, lightning strikes over Lake Mead near Hoover Dam that...
US West prepares for possible 1st water shortage declaration

Latest News

Saturday Web Weather
Saturday Web Weather
8 Day Forecast
Friday AM Web Weather
Friday Web Weather
Friday Web Weather
8 Day Forecast
Thursday AM Web Weather