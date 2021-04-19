Monday AM Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Dry and warm spring conditions continue today, Reno seeing a high of 78 degrees. A low pressure system will then drop into the area Tuesday and Wednesday bringing much cooler temperatures, increased winds and chances for showers. A few thunderstorms are also possible. Temperatures will drop back down into the 60′s with a few dry days before the weekend.

8 day forecast (KOLO)

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.