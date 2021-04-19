Advertisement

Fentanyl-related deaths more than double in past year in Washoe County

There were 55 of them in 2020
Just 2 milligrams of fentanyl can be lethal to many people
Just 2 milligrams of fentanyl can be lethal to many people
By Ben Deach
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 12:00 PM PDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Five years ago, fentanyl-related deaths were nearly unheard of locally, but since then the trend has reversed itself.

In 2016, there were only seven fentanyl-related deaths in the county. By 2019, that number was up to 25, and last year it hit an all time high of 55.

A big part of the reason for this involves other recreational drugs that are not normally deadly, but when laced with fentanyl, they can kill. When injected, just 2 milligrams of fentanyl can be a lethal dose to many people.

As a result of the trend, the Washoe County Human Services Agency, Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office, Washoe County Health District, Nevada Department of Health and Human Services, Nevada Department of Public Health, Nevada State Opioid Response, and the University of Nevada are collaborating on a county-wide campaign to raise awareness about the consequences of fentanyl abuse in our community.

