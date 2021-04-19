Carson City Schools: No weather make up days

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City School District has determined it will not have to make up any days at the end of the school year.

The District missed classes with weather related cancellations on September 15, 16 and 18, 2020 and January 27, 28 and 29, 2021. However, the Nevada Department of Education determined that the District was in compliance with required instructional time under state rules.

“Living in northern Nevada, we all have come to expect significant weather conditions that challenged our ability to safely hold school,” said Richard Stokes, superintendent for Carson City School District in a statement provided to KOLO 8. “Each year, we anticipate this and build extra days into our academic school calendar as contingency days in case they are needed. Given the circumstances, we are pleased to share the end of the school year dates and activities are expected to occur as presently planned.”

The District says teachers and staff will still have to return to school on June 4, 7 and 8 for professional development to fulfill their contracts.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.