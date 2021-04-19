Black Wall Street holds donation giveaway event to those in need

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Christmas in April.

“Black Wall Street is going to be the Robin Hood of the community,” said co-founder of Black Wall Street - a Reno-based organization centered around empowerment - Donald Griffin.

And just like the fictional character’s mission, on Sunday, Black Wall Street took four months worth of donations from those who have and gave them out to those who are in need.

Romar Tolliver and Griffin even helped raise money for a Bishop Manogue football player who has dreams of competing in a showcase in Dallas.

“Thank you has been the key word today,” Griffin said of the feedback he got from families who stopped by the event. “They like what we’re doing. They like to see that the people who are giving back to them look like them. It doesn’t feel like a handout. We have communication. We tell them about our upcoming classes.”

Families came by to pick up toys, books, clothes, costumes, and hair products.

“(I’m) just being a resource for kids and (here to help) ease the burden and give back,” Tolliver said of the reason why he is involved.

Griffin spoke about his involvement.

“We have our hands in everything (and are) trying to give back to the community and raise the people back up.”

Raising those in need back up goes beyond the Christmas in April event. Members of Black Wall Street give out food in tent city. They offer classes about finance, teach kids to read, and help those dealing with drug and alcohol abuse.

“(The people who we serve) don’t seem like they’re clients,” said Griffin. “They’re given hugs. They are friends. These are people we grew up with. These are the people we went to church with once upon a time. These are people we went to school with so it’s more of a family environment.”

“It’s heartfelt fulfillment,” Tolliver said of his emotional investment. “Every day is something new. Every day is a new way to get creative and try to give back and help out. Each day you wake up knowing there is somebody you can help and put a smile on their face.”

To make a donation to Black Wall Street, you can visit them at 351 South Wells Avenue in Suite 100.

