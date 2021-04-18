Advertisement

WCSO: Missing man located, in fair condition

Joseph Heiligenthaler
Joseph Heiligenthaler(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 9:37 AM PDT|Updated: moments ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -10:30 A.M. UPDATE: The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office reported that Joseph Heiligenthaler has been located and is in fair condition.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office asks for the public’s help finding a man missing since Saturday afternoon.

Joseph Heiligenthaler, 25, has a medical condition that makes his family concerned about his condition, the sheriff’s office said.

He last talked with family about 4 p.m. on Saturday and now his phone is either off or he died, the sheriff’s office said.

Washoe County Search and Rescue found his vehicle abandoned on Dog Valley Road with two flat tires and a neck gaiter was found about 100 yards from the vehicle.

The sheriff’s office does not believe he was dressed for weather in western Nevada.

The sheriff’s office described Heiligenthaler as 6 feet, 1 inch tall and about 300 pounds. People who have seen him since Saturday afternoon or know of his whereabouts or have other information are asked to call 775-785-WCSO.

