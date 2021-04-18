WCSO: Missing man located, in fair condition

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -10:30 A.M. UPDATE: The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office reported that Joseph Heiligenthaler has been located and is in fair condition.

10:30 a.m. UPDATE: Joseph Heiligenthaler has been located by Washoe County Search and Rescue in the Dog Valley area. He is in fair condition. — Washoe Sheriff (@WashoeSheriff) April 18, 2021

ORIGINAL STORY: The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office asks for the public’s help finding a man missing since Saturday afternoon.

Joseph Heiligenthaler, 25, has a medical condition that makes his family concerned about his condition, the sheriff’s office said.

He last talked with family about 4 p.m. on Saturday and now his phone is either off or he died, the sheriff’s office said.

Washoe County Search and Rescue found his vehicle abandoned on Dog Valley Road with two flat tires and a neck gaiter was found about 100 yards from the vehicle.

The sheriff’s office does not believe he was dressed for weather in western Nevada.

The sheriff’s office described Heiligenthaler as 6 feet, 1 inch tall and about 300 pounds. People who have seen him since Saturday afternoon or know of his whereabouts or have other information are asked to call 775-785-WCSO.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.