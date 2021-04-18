Advertisement

US infrastructure plan spurs talk of Vegas-LA rail service

In this Jan. 25, 2012, file photo is the site of a proposed station for the DesertXpress...
In this Jan. 25, 2012, file photo is the site of a proposed station for the DesertXpress high-speed rail line to Las Vegas at the end of the Dale Evans Parkway exit from Interstate 15, on the far outskirts of the Mojave Desert city of Victorville, Calif. Proposed federal infrastructure funding for rail projects has transportation planners taking another look at a Los Angeles-to-Las Vegas passenger route that Amtrak stopped in 1997 and at a high-speed rail line along the congested Interstate 15 corridor to Victorville, California. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)(Reed Saxon | AP)
By associated Press
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 3:32 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Proposed federal infrastructure funding has transportation planners taking another look at a Los Angeles-to-Las Vegas passenger route that Amtrak stopped in 1997.

They’re also examining a high-speed rail line along the Interstate 15 corridor to Victorville, California. But questions remain.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that President Joe Biden’s $2.3 trillion jobs bill would finance Amtrak’s plan to expand service nationwide and launch multiple new routes, including one between southern Nevada and Southern California.

The measure might also provide funding for Brightline West’s project to have trains whisking at up to 200 miles per hour on a route generally along the congested interstate.

