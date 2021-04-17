Advertisement

Vaccine equity and confidence discussion for black, Latino Americans

Woman receives her COVID-19 vaccine.
Woman receives her COVID-19 vaccine.(Jerome Delay | AP)
By Kelsey Marier
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 5:56 PM PDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - On Friday, April 16, 2021, Lt. Governor Kate Marshall and Connecticut Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz held a virtual panel discussion on the resources needed to ensure equitable allocation, distribution, and administration of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“This pandemic has shed light on the prevalent impacts of social and structural injustices in our society,” Lt. Gov. Bysiewicz said.

It’s been said that the rollout of the vaccine has not been equitable in serving the communities that are most affected by this Coronavirus, including LatinX and people of color.

“There are many many challenges in terms of internet access, language barriers, transportation issues, all those things,” Dr. Erika Marquez with the Nevada Vaccine Equity Collaborative with Immunize Nevada said.

These barriers, unfortunately, result in black and Latino Americans being vaccinated at lower rates.

“It’s really difficult to understand how a community that has been so disproportionately impacted by COVID could still be so hesitant to take the vaccine,” said Tina Dortch with the Nevada Office of Minority Health and Equity.

Leaders are making it a priority to make access to the shot easier for all with pop-up or micro-vaccine centers, translators on-site, appointments on weekends, and more.

“Vaccines are so important, not just because of the person who gets vaccinated, but because of all the other people in our community who are protected by that,” Lt. Gov. Marshall said.

There’s still a lot of work to be done. Lt. Gov. Marshall and other medical professionals and leaders in the panel said this is an ongoing conversation that will hopefully help continue to create equity in vaccination.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: Jaime Collazo “Chivo” Munoz, Francico Navarro-Delgado and Jesse Manuel...
Federal grand jury indicts 3 Sparks men for fentanyl trafficking
Devin Sanchez, described by the Reno Police Department as missing.
13-year-old missing in northwest Reno has been found
Reno Police badge
Police call woman’s death at storage unit an accident
On April 12, 2021, a planned health and safety inspection was conducted at the Royal Inn, also...
Carson City motel given one month to make repairs
Kristoffer Polaha has come a long way since leaving Reno for Hollywood.
Reno native lands roles in blockbuster movies

Latest News

Nevada COVID-19 coronavirus graphic by The Associated Press.
QUAD-County COVID-19 Update: 15 new cases, 15 recoveries
Regional Information Center
Washoe County COVID-19 Update: 47 new cases, 80 recoveries
City of Sparks
Sign ups available for Sparks Fire vaccine clinics
White House COVID-19 adviser Andy Slavitt announced that the government is going to 'monitor,...
White House: $1.7 billion to fight variants