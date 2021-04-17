Advertisement

US West prepares for possible 1st water shortage declaration

In this July 28, 2014, file photo, lightning strikes over Lake Mead near Hoover Dam that...
In this July 28, 2014, file photo, lightning strikes over Lake Mead near Hoover Dam that impounds Colorado River water at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area in Arizona. The Bureau of Reclamation is forecasting first-ever water shortages because of falling levels at Lake Mead and says the reservoir could drop so low that it might not be able to generate electricity at Hoover Dam. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)(John Locher | AP)
By SAM METZ/Associated Press/Report for America
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 9:37 AM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - U.S. water officials are projecting the man-made lakes that store water used throughout the American West will fall to historically low levels and trigger an official shortage declaration for the first time.

The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation released projections this week forecasting that less Colorado River water will fill Lake Powell and Lake Mead, which would force cuts to Arizona and Nevada.

By November 2022, the agency projects Lake Mead could drop to levels that could threaten the ability to generate electricity at Hoover Dam.

The April projections don’t have binding impact because federal officials use the forecast released each August to make decisions about how to allocate river water. 

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Kristoffer Polaha has come a long way since leaving Reno for Hollywood.
Reno native lands roles in blockbuster movies
Reno Police badge
Police call woman’s death at storage unit an accident
From left to right: Jaime Collazo “Chivo” Munoz, Francico Navarro-Delgado and Jesse Manuel...
Federal grand jury indicts 3 Sparks men for fentanyl trafficking
Family and friends wait for word of their loved ones who were at the FedEx Ground facility...
FBI says it interviewed FedEx mass shooter last year
Rex Bernat
Nevada investigators try to find out if suspect committed crime here

Latest News

Investigators look at the scene of an officer involved shooting in front of a federal...
Findings in Vegas protest death case leave some dissatisfied
Prince Philip
ABC coverage of Prince Philip’s funeral
Expedition 64 NASA astronaut Kate Rubins, left, Roscosmos cosmonaut Sergey Ryzhikov, center,...
American, 2 Russians return to Earth from space station
A baby shower held for a new mom-to-be at Casa de Vida.
Casa de Vida baby shower