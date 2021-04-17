Advertisement

Nevada lawmakers advance bill against organized harassment

Nevada Legislature
Nevada Legislature(Gurajpal Sangha)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 12:11 PM PDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP)- Nevada lawmakers are considering whether to hold people who undertake organized harassment - commonly known as “doxxing” - legally responsible for their acts.

The Las Vegas Sun reports that a proposal from Assemblywoman Rochelle Nguyen that would allow victims to pursue civil penalties against perpetrators has passed a legislative committee.

Nguyen said organized harassment campaigns have grown increasingly common amid political polarization and social media.

There is no federal law explicitly involving doxxing, though many associated acts such as stalking and harassment are covered. Legislators from Oregon and West Virginia have also discussed anti-doxxing legislation this year.

(For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Las Vegas Sun.)

