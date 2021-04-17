Advertisement

Nevada investigators try to find out if suspect committed crime here

Rex Bernat
Rex Bernat(Washoe County jail)
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 5:22 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said it is trying to find out if a Reno man facing lewdness charges in El Dorado County, Calif., committed any similar acts in Washoe County.

Rex Bernat, 42, was arrested by the Regional Crime Suppression Unit on Thursday on a charge of lewd and lascivious acts with a child younger than 14 that took place in South Lake Tahoe, the sheriff’s office said.

Bernat has lived his entire adult life in Washoe County, the sheriff’s office said. He also goes by the names Ryan or Rayan Samones, Ryan Bernat and Mykee Daws.

Anyone who has any other information about wrongdoing by Bernat is asked to call detectives at 775-328-3320 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to http://wwww.secretwitness.com.

