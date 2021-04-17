Advertisement

Honoring young mothers with a baby shower

The Notre Dame club of Reno/Northern Nevada hosts a client in the Casa de Vida program’s baby...
By Noah Bodn
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 9:30 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The local nonprofit known as Casa de Vida throws small showers for each one of their new clients to celebrate the start of their motherhood journey.

Casa de Vida helps young new single mothers find new balance in their lives. 

The University of Notre Dame funded the first shower.

It awarded Reno’s Notre Dame Club with funds and the local group is sponsoring Casa de Vida’s mission to help local and deserving people.

“It’s a big deal for a woman to have a baby and to have a shower is really special so we wanted to be able to do that in our community,” said  Reno’s Notre Dame Club Member, Nicole Brown.

A Casa de Vida spokesperson says she’s extremely grateful for their generosity and support.

