Findings in Vegas protest death case leave some dissatisfied

Investigators look at the scene of an officer involved shooting in front of a federal...
Investigators look at the scene of an officer involved shooting in front of a federal courthouse after a Black Lives Matter protest Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in Las Vegas. Protests continue over the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher | AP)
By KEN RITTER/Associated Press
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 9:29 AM PDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Family members and vocal demonstrators in Las Vegas were left dissatisfied by the findings of an investigation of the police killing of a man who carried guns and wore body armor while he faced off with police during racial justice street protests last June.

The same night 25-year-old Jorge Gomez was killed, and at about the same time, a Las Vegas police officer was shot and critically wounded at a different protest on the Las Vegas Strip.

Friday’s non-judicial proceeding came after the district attorney made a preliminary finding that the officers who shot Gomez outside a U.S. courthouse won’t be prosecuted.

