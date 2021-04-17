Findings in Vegas protest death case leave some dissatisfied

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Family members and vocal demonstrators in Las Vegas were left dissatisfied by the findings of an investigation of the police killing of a man who carried guns and wore body armor while he faced off with police during racial justice street protests last June.

The same night 25-year-old Jorge Gomez was killed, and at about the same time, a Las Vegas police officer was shot and critically wounded at a different protest on the Las Vegas Strip.

Friday’s non-judicial proceeding came after the district attorney made a preliminary finding that the officers who shot Gomez outside a U.S. courthouse won’t be prosecuted.

