Douglas County commissioners draft reopening plan

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) -Douglas County commissioners on Thursday approved a COVID-19 reopening plan that is scheduled to be reviewed by the Nevada COVID Task Force on April 22.

The plan lays out how Douglas County will reopen within the state’s COVID-19 guidelines.

The plan, called “Moving Forward – Douglas County’s Plan for COVID-19 Recovery,” notes the shutdown has hurt the county economically but that is secondary compared to the 35 lives lost in Douglas County because of COVID-19.

Douglas County will continue to participate with the Carson City Health and Human Services under the Quad-County umbrella for testing, vaccinations and public information. Storey and Lyon counties are also members.

If approved by the state, businesses can have 100 percent occupancy by May 1 unless they are governed by another board or agency.

Vaccination will be a continued priority.

Masks may also be required after May 1.

The Douglas County School District will develop it’s own plan.

Commissioners also asked the Nevada Legislature to limit the governor’s powers during a declaration of a state of emergency.

“Douglas County will continue to push for reopening of our businesses within the limits of the law,” Douglas County Manager Patrick Cates said in a statement. “During the transition to local control, it is important to note the State directive on masks will continue to be enforced in businesses by OSHA and other state boards and can be cited and fined for non-compliance. This is not coming from Douglas County. We ask all residents to be mindful of the impact on our businesses for ignoring this directive.”

