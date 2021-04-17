DMV appointments being unscrupulously sold on certain sites

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Even with our new DMV here in Reno, there are still lines, and you must make an appointment to even get inside the new facility. “They are 90 days out,” says Kevin Malone, public information officer with the Department of Motor Vehicles of how far out appointments are being scheduled. “You have to book it through the DMV’s website,” he says.

90 days may seem like a hassle for some. So much so, if they see an ad on craigslist or Facebook Market Place offering to sell you another person’s appointment, they might jump on it.

At least that’s what one person did down in Las Vegas.

“We were never really able to pin it down until earlier this week, when we had a confirmed case of someone buying an appointment come into one of the offices in Las Vegas,” says Malone. “We initially turned that person away, as we will with others,” he says.

Malone says this isn’t happening often. But the agency wants to alert the public so that no one is taken advantage of.

He says appointments are free, but you will have to wait 90 days at this point to conduct business.

He suggests looking online to see if you can make a transaction there without coming down to the DMV.

Or you can go to a kiosk at the DMV or other location around town to make a simple but required exchange.

Keep in mind as well, you can perform more than one piece of business during your one visit at the DMV if needed.

While Malone says this isn’t a big trend in Nevada. In California it got so bad, lawmakers had to make a law against selling appointments at the DMV.

The DMV hopes here in Nevada, it doesn’t get to that point.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.