California woman says she drowned children to protect them

In this April 12, 2021, file photo, photos, candles, flowers and balloons are placed as a...
In this April 12, 2021, file photo, photos, candles, flowers and balloons are placed as a memorial for three children who were killed at the Royal Villa apartments complex in the Reseda section of Los Angeles. A California woman suspected of killing her three children in the midst of a bitter custody battle said Thursday, April 15 that she drowned them to keep them away from their father, a television station reported. In a jailhouse interview, Liliana Carrillo told KGET-TV that she wanted to "protect" them from abuse, the station reported. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)(Richard Vogel | AP)
By STEFANIE DAZIO/Associated Press
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 9:19 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) - A California woman has said in a jailhouse interview that she drowned her three young children to protect them from abuse by their father in the midst of a custody battle.

Liliana Carrillo was interviewed Thursday by KGET-TV. Carrillo alleges that the father, Erik Denton, sexually abused the children and that she regrets killing them but felt it was the only way to keep them safe.

Custody case court documents say Denton denied abusing the children and that the mother was delusional.

The children were found dead Saturday. Carrillo hasn’t been charged in their deaths but was arrested and has pleaded not guilty to carjacking.

