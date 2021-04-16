Advertisement

U.S. 95 to close between Fallon and Schurz for reconstruction

(ap newsroom)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 10:15 AM PDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - A traffic alert for drivers on U.S. 95 between Fallon and Schurz. The stretch of highway will be closed April 19 - 29 while crews reconstruct a section of the highway.

Crews will excavate 10 feet of highway base, and reinforce and compact a 2,000-foot section of the highway before repaving. The reconstruction will help reinforce the deteriorating roadway base to provide a smoother and safer drive.

The closures are as follows:

  • Between 7a.m. on April 19 and 7 a.m. on April 29, U.S. 95 will be closed between the Fallon landfill (one and a half miles south of Top Gun Raceway) and the rodeo grounds north of Schurz as crews reconstruct a section of highway.
  • As the highway opens on April 29 through approximately May 9, traffic delays of up to 30 minutes will be in place as pilot cars detour alternating directions of traffic through the work zone and crews finalize reconstruction.

Drivers are advised to use alternate highways and plan additional travel time while detouring the closure

The highway improvement project, launched in fall 2020, will also repave approximately 30 miles of U.S. 95 between the U.S. 95A junction in Schurz and 10 miles south of Fallon and make the following improvements:

  • An approximately four-mile-long passing lane will be constructed on northbound U.S. 95 three miles north of Schurz.
  • A left-hand turn lane will be constructed at Rodeo Drive in Schurz.
  • Drainage culverts and boxes will also be extended and reinforced with headwalls after being installed during emergency installation to help protect the roadway during the floods of 2017.

Further project information is available at dot.nv.gov or by calling (775) 888-7000.

