The Greenhouse Project’s Flower Baskets

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -

At The Greenhouse Project’s main site, much of the actual greenhouse is dedicated to housing petunias right now.

“There’s a lot of care in the early stages, from seed to maturity and it’s a lot of patience you have to have,” says Cory King.

King is the manager at the site, known as Green Central, and says the non-profit starts planting the seeds in January.

“The seedlings take forever to grow up, but by the end of February, that’s when we plant those in the four-inch pots,” says King.

That’s what we are seeing right now, in the middle of April. The plants will stay in the pots for another couple of weeks before they are put in baskets to fully mature outside. Then, they will go out to the city the first week of June.

“Seeing the petunias going through all those phases, it makes it more personal and makes you appreciate the beauty that goes into what we have around us with ornamental flowers,” says King.

The flower baskets have given folks a reason to look up in the downtown corridor every summer. Each of the 80 baskets hung along and around Carson Street is sponsored, which helps pay for maintenance and other necessities. But the flower basket program isn’t a fundraiser-- it’s a way for the nonprofit to give back.

“I know a lot of people appreciate the color downtown every year, so we’re glad to be a part of it,” says King.

