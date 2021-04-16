Smoke visible from prescribed burn in Dog Valley

VERDI, Nev. (KOLO) - A prescribed burn is sending smoke into the sky west of Reno.

Fire crews with the Carson Ranger District are conducting the prescribed burn Friday in Dog Valley near Verdi.

According to a Facebook post from the U.S. Forest Service-Humboldt Toiyabe National Forest, crews are trying to “reduce hazardous materials that accumulate on the forest floor, reducing the threat of catastrophic wildfire to the surrounding communities and improving forest health.”

The prescribed fire is planned for 77 acres.

Smoke from the burn will be visible from Interstate 80, Verdi and Reno. Local fire departments are aware of this project, so you are asked to not report it.

