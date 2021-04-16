Advertisement

Sign ups available for Sparks Fire vaccine clinics

City of Sparks
City of Sparks(KOLO)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 10:23 AM PDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Another opportunity to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The Sparks Fire Department is holding three clinics starting April 19 for residents 18 years and older.

Click on the following links to schedule an appointment:

Monday, April 19 clinic -- sign up here. Second dose: May 17.

Wednesday, April 21 clinic -- sign up here. (Link goes live for signups Sunday, April 18 at 8:00 am.) Second dose: May 19.

Friday, April 23 clinic -- sign up here. (Link goes live for signups Tuesday, April 20 at 8:00 am.) Second dose: May 21.

Additional information:

  • Appointments are available on a first-come, first-served basis.
  • Clinics provide the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
  • Clinics will be held at the Sparks Parks and Recreation Gym, 98 Richards Way in Sparks.
  • Clinics are for first dose only. Second doses for these clinics will be held on May 17, 19 and 21. Those who have signed up for their first dose will receive a confirmation email with a link to sign up for their second dose.
  • Only those with confirmed appointments may attend.

