Police call woman’s death at storage unit an accident
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 8:08 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Police are calling an incident where a woman died while moving a bed at a storage unit, an accident.
It happened just after 9 p.m. Thursday April 15, 2021 at Emigrant Storage on Longley Lane.
Police said the woman was moving a medical bed when it collapsed.
The incident is still under investigation, but officers said it does not appear suspicious.
