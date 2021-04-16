Advertisement

NFL inks sports bet deals with Caesars, FanDuel, DraftKings

In this Oct. 8, 2019 photo, a customer makes a sports bet at the DraftKings sports book at...
In this Oct. 8, 2019 photo, a customer makes a sports bet at the DraftKings sports book at Resorts Casino in Atlantic City, N.J. On Tuesday, March 30, 2021, DraftKings acquired the video production and distribution company Vegas Sports Information Network to add content to DraftKings' operations in 14 states. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)(Wayne Parry | AP)
By WAYNE PARRY/Associated Press
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 6:20 PM PDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) - Once one of the staunchest opponents of allowing people to legally bet on its games, the National Football League has reached deals with three gambling companies to become official sports betting partners.

The NFL is partnering with Caesars Entertainment, DraftKings and FanDuel.

They’ll get the use of NFL trademarks and official league data, and will integrate their own betting content into NFL.com and the league’s app.

The NFL was among the professional sports leagues that fought New Jersey’s efforts to overturn a ban on legal sports betting in most of the country. New Jersey won a U.S. Supreme Court case in 2018 that led to the explosion of legal sports betting since then.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

