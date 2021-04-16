Advertisement

Legislative Building opens to public

Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 6:05 PM PDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - During the assembly floor session today, there was no one from the public watching the process from the gallery.

Some might think things would be different on Thursday, as the legislative building was open to the public for the first time this legislative session.

It’s lobbyist Elliot Malin’s first time in the building this session as well. He says there is much ground to cover.

“Today, I am getting my real face time with legislators, to answer questions,” he says. “We have another major deadline next week, so I am trying to make sure the bills I am working on, make it over the hump as we say,” he says.

Malin and Joe Q Public must sign up 24 hours to gain access to the building. They must be tested for COVID across the street or show they’ve been vaccinated. Once inside the building they pass through metal detectors. They can meet with a lawmaker if scheduled, they can watch a committee meeting or testify, if they sign up 24 hours in advance.

All designed to keep infection at bay. Almost everyone would agree though this isn’t the optimum way to get full input on proposed legislation, even with technology at hand.

“It was difficult,” says Malin of the phone-in method used throughout this session. “There were a lot of technology issues, and I hope they keep the accessible up, as they open the building. But I am very grateful to be back in the building to have those one on one conversations, and to really be able to testify in person,” he says.

Malin say he will jump through the hoops and signup every day to gain access to the legislative building. He loves the process he says and it’s necessary to advocate for his clients. While the rules will stay in place here for the foreseeable future, observers and lawmakers here wonder what will happen May 1, 2021. That’s when local jurisdictions decide on crowd sizes and social distancing.

There’s a question about the Capital City.

Will Carson City’s jurisdiction have any impact on the building? And what will that mean to the number of people who can access the Nevada Legislature during the final month of the 81st. session.

